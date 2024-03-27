‘Stay hydrated’: Karnataka health ministry issues advisory to combat heatwave as sunstroke cases increase

The Karnataka health ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines to the public in view of a heatwave in the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao took to social media to post an advisory in this regard. Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (HT Photo)

“The summer heat is intensifying day by day in the state, and people are struggling to cope with the excessive heat. The maximum temperature has hovered around 40 degrees for the past month, leading to a surge in hospital visits due to various heat-related issues such as sunstroke, migraines, and skin problems. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in bacterial and viral infections,” He posted.

“In response to the rising number of cases, the Commissioner of the Health Department has instructed District Health Officers to ensure that all hospitals have life-saving medicines readily available for appropriate treatment. I urge everyone to take precautionary measures to protect yourselves from the heat. With summer coinciding with exam time, it is especially important for students to take extra care of their health,” He added.

The advisory listed a bunch of dos and don'ts in heatwave conditions. For the general population, it said:

Stay hydrated: The ministry advised the public to drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if they are not thirsty. “Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. Carry drinking water when traveling. Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt,” The advisory read. “Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like water melon, musk melon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce or other locally available fruits and vegetables,” It added. Stay covered: Wear thin loose, cotton garments preferably light coloured. Cover your head by using an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears during exposure to direct sunlight. Wear shoes or chappals while going out in the sun. Stay alert: Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspaper for local weather news. Stay indoors as much as possible: In well ventilated and cool places. Block direct sunlight and heat waves: Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in. Limit outdoor activity to cooler times of the day i.e., morning and evening. It also advised that outdoor activities should be scheduled between 11am and 4pm. Pendal or shamiyanas may be erected to provide protection to audience from heat, it said.

The advisory also stated some don'ts, which include:

Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12pm and 3pm Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon Do not go out barefoot Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar - as these actually, lead to loss of more body fluid or may cause stomach cramps Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle. Temperature inside a vehicle could get dangerous.

It also listed a bunch of guidelines for vulnerable population and those going to office - employees and professionals.