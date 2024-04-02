As Bengaluru weather levels up from ‘chill to grill’, OYO takes a jibe: ‘You had one job’

People in Bengaluru have been going through a lot over the past few weeks- the rise in the city’s temperature, water shortage and everything in between. An individual took to X and addressed the rising temperature in Garden City. He expressed that he can’t survive in the heat so he checked into an OYO hotel. As expected, the multinational hospitality chain took a jibe at Bengaluru’s weather. X user Rishabh Srivastava checked into an OYO hotel to beat the heat in Bengaluru. (X/@arre_rishabh)

“Looks like Bangalore weather decided to level up from chill to grill,” wrote Rishabh Srivastava on X.

He added that since he “can’t survive without AC”, he “checked into an OYO as a refugee”.

Srivastava’s post on the microblogging platform caught the attention of OYO, who reposted it, saying, “Bangalore, you had one job.” They added, “But now, we’re doing it.”

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, reposted this witty post shared by his company’s X handle.

An X user named Divya Kandwal, who recently moved to the Silicon Valley of India, wrote on the microblogging platform, “Just moved to Bangalore from Gurgaon and isn’t Bangalore supposed to not be hot?”

Reacting to Kandwal’s post, an individual wrote that she “showed up during the heatwave” while another said that it is “pretty bad these days”.

Yet another X user named Diwakar Kaushik expressed his shock at the Bengaluru weather saying “Gurgaon is cooler than Bangalore”. He added that Gurugram’s “air quality is slightly better than Bengaluru”.

“Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d read!” wrote an individual in response to Kaushik’s post, while another added, “The weather in Gurugram was indeed good today!”

Bengaluru water crisis and the way ahead

To tackle the city's water crisis, the Bengaluru water management body has implemented several technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to manage borewells.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) launched a programme called the ‘Green Star Challenge’ for hotels and restaurants in the city to conserve water. BWSSB even gave a demo on the usage of the said technologies at a borewell in the Benson Town area of central Bengaluru.