 As Bengaluru weather levels up from ‘chill to grill’, OYO takes a jibe: ‘You had one job’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

As Bengaluru weather levels up from ‘chill to grill’, OYO takes a jibe: ‘You had one job’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 02, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, reposted this witty post shared by his company’s X handle about Bengaluru weather.

People in Bengaluru have been going through a lot over the past few weeks- the rise in the city’s temperature, water shortage and everything in between. An individual took to X and addressed the rising temperature in Garden City. He expressed that he can’t survive in the heat so he checked into an OYO hotel. As expected, the multinational hospitality chain took a jibe at Bengaluru’s weather.

X user Rishabh Srivastava checked into an OYO hotel to beat the heat in Bengaluru. (X/@arre_rishabh)
X user Rishabh Srivastava checked into an OYO hotel to beat the heat in Bengaluru. (X/@arre_rishabh)

Read| Bengaluru man distributes water bottles to traffic police constables, people salute his 'noble act'

“Looks like Bangalore weather decided to level up from chill to grill,” wrote Rishabh Srivastava on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added that since he “can’t survive without AC”, he “checked into an OYO as a refugee”.

Take a look at the post here:

Srivastava’s post on the microblogging platform caught the attention of OYO, who reposted it, saying, “Bangalore, you had one job.” They added, “But now, we’re doing it.”

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, reposted this witty post shared by his company’s X handle.

Also Read| Deadline to install water aerators in Bengaluru extended till April 7. Details

An X user named Divya Kandwal, who recently moved to the Silicon Valley of India, wrote on the microblogging platform, “Just moved to Bangalore from Gurgaon and isn’t Bangalore supposed to not be hot?”

Reacting to Kandwal’s post, an individual wrote that she “showed up during the heatwave” while another said that it is “pretty bad these days”.

Yet another X user named Diwakar Kaushik expressed his shock at the Bengaluru weather saying “Gurgaon is cooler than Bangalore”. He added that Gurugram’s “air quality is slightly better than Bengaluru”.

“Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d read!” wrote an individual in response to Kaushik’s post, while another added, “The weather in Gurugram was indeed good today!”

Bengaluru water crisis and the way ahead

To tackle the city's water crisis, the Bengaluru water management body has implemented several technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to manage borewells.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) launched a programme called the ‘Green Star Challenge’ for hotels and restaurants in the city to conserve water. BWSSB even gave a demo on the usage of the said technologies at a borewell in the Benson Town area of central Bengaluru.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / As Bengaluru weather levels up from ‘chill to grill’, OYO takes a jibe: ‘You had one job’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On