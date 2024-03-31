The deadline to install water aerators in Bengaluru has been extended till April 7, said Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in an announcement. The water aerators that will reduce the wastage are made mandatory in commercial establishments and large communities where the water is used by the large section of people. Deadline to install water aerators in Bengaluru extended till April 7. Details(X/@Dhananjaya_Bdvt)

Earlier, the BWSSB said that by March 31, aerators must be installed at all places and warned that a fine of ₹5,000 will be slapped if they do not follow the order. The water aerators are expected to reduce the water waste by at least 60 per cent with minimal usage.

BWSSB had also placed restrictions over the usage of potable/drinking water for purposes such as washing cars, construction activities, gardening, and in fountains and swimming pools, among other things.

Last week, A total of 22 families in Bengaluru were slapped with a fine of ₹5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non–essential purposes amid the severe shortage of water. The officials collected ₹1.1 lakh as a fine from 22 families collectively. According to the report, the BWSSB acted on the complaints received through social media, where people were found using drinking water to clean cars, garden, and other avoidable purposes.

The government is now looking at treated water as a potential solution to overcome the water shortage in the city as it can be used for all non-essential purposes instead of Cauvery water which is used for drinking needs.