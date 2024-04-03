North districts of Karnataka to face heat wave till April 5: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning for the northern districts of Karnataka until April 5, with dry weather anticipated across the state in the upcoming days. On Tuesday, isolated pockets in north interior Karnataka of the state saw heat wave conditions, while Kodagu district received relief from the scorching temperatures with a fresh spell of rainfall (File photo)

According to the IMD’s forecast, regions including Konkan, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka may experience isolated rainfall from April 6 to 8.

On Tuesday, isolated pockets in north interior Karnataka of the state saw heat wave conditions, while Kodagu district received relief from the scorching temperatures with a fresh spell of rainfall. The IMD has identified several districts, including Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellari, Belgaum, Koppal, and Gadag, as likely to experience heat wave conditions.

IMD predicts light rainfall in isolated areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru districts of Karnataka. Meanwhile, the remaining districts are expected to remain dry, according to the official release.

According to the department, over the next five days, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius is expected in districts such as Bagalkote, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Mysuru.

For Bengaluru city, a partly cloudy sky is forecasted in the morning, clearing to a mainly clear sky by afternoon/evening over the next 48 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The department also said that below-normal rainfall is anticipated for south interior Karnataka, and north interior Karnataka is forecasted to receive above-normal rainfall. “Above-normal maximum temperatures are expected in most parts of the state, including Bengaluru, during April,” said A Prasad, a scientist at IMD Bengaluru.

“IMD probability rainfall forecast for April 2024 Karnataka north interior Karnataka: Above normal rainfall south interior Karnataka, coastal & malnad: below normal rainfall,” the Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the dry conditions till April 5, the IMD forecasts light rainfall at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru districts and dry weather over the remaining districts on April 6.

On April 7, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttar Kannada, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagara districts.

While the IMD forecasts light rainfall in the above districts, rainfall is likely to evade Bengaluru.

“We are not seeing any cloud formation, and we might have rainfall only in the second week of April,” Prasad said.