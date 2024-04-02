Temp soars in Kalaburagi, MNREGA worker collapses

Amid sweltering heatwave in the state, a MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) labourer collapsed and died while working at Dannoor village in Kalaburagi district, Kalaburagi district health officer Dr Rathikanth Swamy said on Monday. The deceased identified as Sharanappa Samagara was working in Aland taluk when he collapsed and died (File Photo)

According to people familiar with the matter, the deceased identified as Sharanappa Samagara (42) was working in Aland taluk when he collapsed and died while he was being taken to the hospital. The case has been filed at the Narona police station. However, the reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

Rathikanth said, “Prima facie it seems that the labourer died of cardiac arrest. The autopsy was conducted at Dhannur primary health centre and we are currently awaiting the report to ascertain the cause of his death. The body was handed over to family members, and cremated on Monday.”

Narona police sub inspector Bheemappa Bankali said, “We have received information from deceased’s family members that the worker died due to excess heat and sun stroke. Followed by complaint of family members we have registered a FIR under IPC section 174 (unnatural death ) and investigating.”

Speaking on the matter, Kalburgi congress president Jagadev Guttedar said, “I am unaware of the incident but it is true that the district is suffering severe heatwave in comparison to previous year. If he died due to sun stroke then it is really concerning. We will urge the government to take steps to prevent such deaths.”

Reacting to the incident, Kalburgi BJP district unit president Shivaraj Patil said that temperature in the district is indeed high in the district but “the government should take precautionary measures and alter the working hours of labourers”.

This comes as several parts of the state is reeling under heatwave, with temperatures soaring above the 40 degree Celsius mark in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi districts. The capital witnessed its highest March temperature since 1996, reaching 37 degrees Celsius, intensifying concerns over rising temperatures across the state. The prevailing heat wave has compelled the health department to issue warnings about the potential health risks associated with excessive heat exposure.