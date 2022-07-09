Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

12 students arrested for selling ganja in Mangaluru

Published on Jul 09, 2022 04:20 PM IST
PTI |

The city crime branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested 12 students for possessing ganja and for their involvement in the supply of the narcotic substance to students and the public in the city.

Police said the group was nabbed after the police conducted an investigation based on a tip-off that some students are engaged in the sale of ganja.

A police team led by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B Rajendra arrested the students from an apartment at Sooterpete in Valencia in the city.

Police said all students were residents of Kerala. Police seized 900 gm of ganja worth 20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, 4,500 cash, 11 mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine from the accused.

The seized items are worth 2.85 lakh, sources said. All the accused were subjected to medical examination and 11 of them were found positive for consuming the drugs.

The students are pursuing their education in various private colleges in the city. A case has been registered in the cyber, economic and narcotics crime (CEN) police station here.

