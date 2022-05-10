18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally

In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday.

It is reported that he had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. After which, the police suspect, he might have wandered around the area and climbed on a truck to sleep. Without checking the trailer, the workers may have filled it with sand, burying him alive.

The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.

His problems began with an altercation with some of his classmates, who had threatened to kill him over a trivial issue. Upon which, a frightened Somanath had left his house in the early hours of May 4, leaving behind a note detailing that his friends had threatened to kill him, so he would take his own life. It is also reported that he had requested not to take any action against them.

A search was underway after his father, who does woodwork for an interior designing firm, had filed a missing person complaint with the Hoskote police the same day Somanath left the house (May 4).

Later, his dead body was found in a sleeping position while workers were unloading sand from a truck at a construction site in Marathalli on Saturday morning.

His body was identified based on the mask found in his pocket, as it had the name of the interior designing firm where his father worked. Reports say doctors who conducted the post-mortem had found sand particles in his lungs, and suspect that this might have caused the death.

The Marathalli Police said a load of sand for the construction of a house was brought from Bengaluru. The case has now been transferred to Hoskote police for further probe.

