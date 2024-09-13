20-yr-old Bengaluru student dies by suicide after mother refuses to buy him a bike: Report

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Bengaluru after his mother allegedly refused to buy him a new bike. The deceased has been identified as Ayyappa by reports, who was a second year degree student. The victim's mother, working as a housekeeper after his father's death, had saved ₹ 50,000 for a bike, but he was unaware of this. (HT File)

The incident occurred on Wednesday within the Hennur police station limits, reported The New Indian Express. The victim was studying for a B. Sc degree at a private college in the city. The family were natives of Tamil Nadu and were residents of the Thanisandra area here in Bengaluru, the report noted.

Ayyappa had allegedly been pressing his mother to buy him a bike. After the victim's father passed away six years ago, his mother had taken on a job as a housekeeper to support the family. Due to financial difficulties, she was unable to afford a bike for him and asked him to be patient, the publication said.

Despite his mother's efforts, he continued to urge her for a bike, especially since all his friends rode theirs to college. Unfortunately, it had not come to his knowledge that she had managed to save up ₹50,000 for the purchase.

Police sources spoke to reporters on the matter and said the victim was at home when his mother left for work at 6 am on Wednesday. To her shock, when she returned home at around 4:30 pm, she found her son hanging from the ceiling. The deceased's body was later taken to the Ambedkar Hospital's mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited shortly as investigation is in progress.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)