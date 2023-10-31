21 buses gutted as fire breaks out at garage in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Smoke and flames billow out after buses parked at a private garage caught fire, at Veerabhadra Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

At least 21 buses were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a private garage in Veerabhadra Nagar near Banashankari in Bengaluru on Monday, officials said. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to officials in the know of the developments, the fire broke out at SV Coach garage. As many as 42 people were working at the garage when the fire broke out.

Huge fumes of smoke were seen from the site of the accident. Two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, officials said.

“The incident occurred around 10:45-11 am. We got a smell and when we checked it we saw the fire from a bus and then it spread to other buses as well. Around 40 workers got scared and got out of the garage. But we did manage to take out 5-6 buses,” an eyewitness told reporters.

“One of my buses which met with an accident and had to be fixed in the front was here. The bus has not been fixed for the last six months. Today, I got a call informing about the incident,” a bus owner said.

Officials suspect that a short circuit could have been the reason for the fire. “The workers were fixing one of the emergency exits of a bus. The fire spread to other buses parked near it. However, the cause of the fire is yet to ascertained,” a fire department official said.

This comes after a massive fire broke out at the Haj Bhavan in Bellahalli in Bengaluru due to a suspected short circuit on Saturday evening. The fire started in the assembly hall and gutted furniture inside the hall. However, no casualties were reported, according to police officials.

