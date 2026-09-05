40 kg expired chilli, artificial colours: Bengaluru Chairman’s Club resort kitchen sealed over food safety violations

Food safety officials sealed the kitchen of Chairman’s Club resort in Bengaluru’s Sahakaranagar after finding 40 kg of expired chilli, improperly labelled food products, prohibited artificial colours and unhygienic conditions during a Thursday inspection.

Food safety officials found expired products, prohibited colours and unhygienic conditions during an inspection in Bengaluru. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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The Food Safety and Drug Administration’s Food Safety Wing seized the products found in violation of food safety requirements and initiated legal proceedings against the club under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant rules, said officials,.

The inspection was held on the directions of state health minister UT Khader as part of the department’s inspections of food establishments across Karnataka.

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Expired chilli found from kitchen

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said they found 40 kg of expired chilli stored for use as a food product. They also found 5 kg of breadcrumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera products that allegedly did not have labels conforming to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they found 40 kg of expired chilli stored for use as a food product. They also found 5 kg of breadcrumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera products that allegedly did not have labels conforming to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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The inspection team found poor hygiene in the kitchen and storage areas and reported that food handling and storage practices did not meet prescribed safety requirements. Unauthorised or prohibited artificial colours were also found at the premises. Officials further found vegetarian and non vegetarian food products being stored together, raising concerns about the possibility of cross contamination.

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Representatives of Chairman’s Club did not respond to HT’s queries for comment on the raids.

Officials said food business operators have been warned that violations involving expired products, incorrect labelling, unhygienic kitchens, prohibited additives and unsafe storage would attract action.

Officials inspect pantry at Vidhana Soudha

The FDA’s Food Safety Wing also inspected the pantry of the Cabinet Hall at Vidhana Soudha during the Cabinet meeting on September 3.

The inspection covered food safety, hygiene, storage and inventory management.

Officials checked the cleanliness of floors, shelves, corners, appliances, sinks and drainage systems and examined whether food items were being stored and labelled properly, including details of manufacturing and expiry dates.

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Also read: Club kitchen closed in Bengaluru over unhygienic conditions, expired food seized

The team also looked for signs of pests and rodents and checked waste disposal practices.

Officials familiar with the matter said inspections of this nature were intended to ensure compliance with food safety standards and improve awareness among food business operators about hygiene and safe food handling.