Bengaluru, A popular private club's kitchen here was closed after an inspection found unhygienic conditions, with 40 kg of expired chillies and other food items seized, officials said on Friday. Club kitchen closed in Bengaluru over unhygienic conditions, expired food seized

The inspection was conducted by the Food Safety wing of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration on September 3, following directions from Health Minister U T Khader, they said.

According to the department, major violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, were found during the inspection at Chairman's Club in Sahakaranagar, under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

The inspection found 40 kg of expired chillies stored for use in food preparation. Improper labelling was also found on 5 kg of breadcrumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera food products, in violation of FSSAI regulations, a senior department official said.

Highly unhygienic conditions were observed in the food preparation and storage areas. The use or storage of unauthorised or prohibited artificial colours in food products was also detected, he said.

The eatery had failed to follow the required food safety measures for the storage and handling of food products. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were found stored together, the department said.

"During the inspection, the kitchen was found to be maintained under unhygienic conditions. Expired food products were found and seized. In view of the serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene, the club kitchen was closed," Srinivas K, Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, said in a statement.

He said further legal action had been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules, 2011.

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration said it would conduct continuous inspections and take stringent legal action against food businesses found violating food safety and hygiene standards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.