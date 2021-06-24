40-yr-old man held for searing three children

Bengaluru: Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for searing his three young children using an iron rod. Deputy commissioner of police, south, Harish Pandey told reporters that police were informed about the violence by an NGO who shared photos with the police and the suspect was identified.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Selvan, a worker at a construction site and a resident of JP Nagar in southern Bengaluru. He had seared the children beneath the foot, shoulder, back and buttocks and didn’t even spare his four-year-old girl child, said police.

The police said the children sustained injuries on their feet and shoulders and they were undergoing treatment at the Mahabodhi Burns Centre at Victoria Hospital, which is one of the only two specialised burns units in the state that are equipped to deal with third-degree burns.

“He married a woman named Satya around two years ago after his first wife died. Selvam has children from his first marriage — two boys aged around eight and six and a girl aged four years,” said a Jayanagar police official.

Since his first wife’s death, Selvan has been negligent towards the three children and would often hurt them, the police said. “Residents of the locality have said that there were several instances in the past where Selvan had attacked his children,” the police added.

Selvan has been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police. He will be presented before the Magistrate on June 23. His wife, the children’s stepmother, is also being treated as an accused in the case, police added.