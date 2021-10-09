5 men rape minor in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Months after the Mysuru gangrape case sent shockwaves across the nation triggering protests all around, another such incident has come to light from Karnataka. Five men allegedly raped a minor girl in Amtady village located in the Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, news agency PTI reported police as saying on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is alleged that the accused men took the 16-year-old girl to a secluded place and raped her, according to the PTI report. The incident reportedly took place on October 8 (Friday). The police have already recorded the victim's statement and are working on the clues provided by her.

The incident took place when the girl was on her way to school at 7am when she was kidnapped by a man and his accomplices who came in a car, the FIR read.

According to sources, the assailants had dropped off the girl at Brahmarakootlu and the same had been caught on CCTV camera, PTI reported.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the Lady Goschen hospital in the city.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused. A case under IPC sections and POCSO Act has been registered at Bantwal police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On August 24, a young woman along with her boyfriend was attacked by a group of men and later the woman was gangraped at Lalithadripura layout near the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. As per the police complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON