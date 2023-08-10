50 % of e-challans for traffic violations in India are generated from Karnataka. Full details

A record number of e-challans for traffic violations are generated from Karnataka between August 1 and August 9, said state additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar. Around 50 per cent of traffic e challans in the country are generated from Karnataka, according to the data.

50 % of e-challans for traffic violations in India are generated from Karnataka(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, the top cop shared the data on social media and wrote, “Traffic Violation related fine collection using E-Challan, Karnataka is far far ahead in the whole country. More than 50% E-Challan generation from Karnataka itself.” He also stressed that the state police will refrain from manual receipt generation for traffic violations in future. “Very soon whole state is going to be covered by e-challan , discarding the manual receipt system,” he added.

According to the data, a total of 24,694 e-challans were generated between August 1 and 9 in Karnataka and 111 challans out of them are settled by the violators. Tamil Nadu is in the second place with 7,160 e challans and Maharashtra stood at third place with 4,468 e challans.

In the past, the Karnataka government announced the 50 per cent rebate at Bengaluru on traffic fines to encourage people to clear the traffic fines on their vehicles.

Lot of people with e – challan cases in Bengaluru visited the traffic police stations and the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road in the city to clear the fines. Violators also paid pending traffic fines through PayTM and Karnataka One website.

