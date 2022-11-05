9-year-old girl dies at school in Bengaluru; punishment suspected

A nine-year-old girl died at her school in Bengaluru's Gangammanagudi area on Friday. She was a student at a private school and collapsed in her classroom in the afternoon and could not be revived. News agency PTI quoted a police official as saying punishment handed down by a teacher was the cause of the tragedy; the teacher allegedly punished all the students.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

"A girl collapsed at around 1.30 pm in her classroom, allegedly when teacher was punishing the students. She was rushed to hospital by teachers but was declared brought dead," an unidentified police officer told PTI.

The school informed her parents and handed over the girl's body, after which the girl's father filed a complaint. A case has been registered under Section 174 (c) of the CrPC.

The girl's father has accused the school teacher of punishing students. No external injuries were found but the body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police will visit the school to retrieve CCTV footage and interrogate staff and students.

