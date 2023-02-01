‘A warm hug..’: UNGA president lauds Anganwadi centre in Karnataka

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi visited Anganwadi centre, the rural childcare centre in Karnataka, and appreciated the community, state government and UNICEF for providing essential services.

Taking to Twitter, Korosi said, "A warm hug on a hectic day. Visited Anganwadi, the rural childcare centre in Karnataka. Applaud the efforts of the community, state govt & @unicefindiain providing essential services & supporting mothers & children."

"During my visit to a Primary Healthcare Center in Kannuru, Karnataka, I saw first-hand how the UN's partnership with the Government is aiding in COVID-19 management through digital tech support & effective cold chain management of vaccines," he added.

Korosi, who arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, landed in Bengaluru on Monday and interacted with the academics at the Indian Institute of Science, and representatives from civil society organisations.

"Arrived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Today, I will interact with scientists & academics at the Indian Institute of Science, representatives from civil society organizations, and visit water & health sector projects," Korosi tweeted.

Before heading for Karnataka, Korosi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism including at the United Nations.

Earlier, Korosi addressed the 40th Sapru House Lecture where he lauded India's calls for peace in Ukraine and worldwide.

"We are approaching the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine that caused suffering and displacement. A war that has unleashed an energy and food crisis across the globe. I commend India for your calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world," the UNGA President said.

Korosi commended the Indian government for its commitment to the safety and security of Indian students who were present in Ukraine when the war broke out.

Korosi also stressed the need for reform in the council's size, composition, and regulations. Later, the UNGA president met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he hosted him for a millet lunch. The two leaders also discussed the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict.

"Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Korosi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict, and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India's fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism," the minister said in a tweet.