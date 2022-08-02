Activist lashes out at state BJP unit, Bommai

Activist and writer Chakravarty Sulibele, a pro-Hindutva voice and ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a series of twitter posts criticised the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party and lashed out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Right from 2019, When BJP had come to power in Karnataka, BJP state unit had series of failure. Volunteers have become worser than a football on the ground for leaders. They are kicked between the two fractions in the party. Which way to go? They are frustrated ,” Sulibele said in his post.

He even criticised former minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa for calling workers resigning in protest of the murders as “immature” and “replaceable”.

Sulibele said the BJP inducted a few Congress legislators for the sake of power who were ‘corrupt, dishonest, anti-idealistic, anti Modi and manhandled volunteers’.

“This was called 40% commission government, none of the ministers opposed it effectively. Why?” “When nation was fighting Covid, here the leaders were busy making money by renting beds and while on purchasing Covid essentials like PPE kits and others. Volunteers knew, but they were silent because of the situation that our nation was in. Their silence was not acceptance,” Sulibele said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to his criticism, Bommai said, “Sulibele is a close person and someone who is a big voice for Hindutva. When a worker of Hindutva dies, there will be an outpour of anger. He (Sulibele) is one of our own and we will talk to him and tell him about the progress of the probe.”