Acupuncturist in Bengaluru arrested for sexually harassing patient: Reports

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested an acupuncturist for allegedly sexually harassing a woman patient. The accused was identified as Venkata Narayana, a native of the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, local media reports claimed.

Bengaluru’s Yashvanthpur Police registered an FIR (First Information Report) against Narayana based on a complaint filed by a victim’s husband. In the complaint, the victim's husband claimed that her wife used to visit him for the treatment of leg pain. He also alleged that the accused pierced acupuncture needles all over her body and called it a process of the treatment.

The complaint also reportedly said the accused pierced acupuncture needles even in the private parts of the victim and shot a video of it on his mobile. On October 26, the victim received a nude video of her from an unknown woman and when enquired, it was learned that he had filmed videos of other women patients, too, when they visited him for the treatment, News9 reported.

The police arrested the accused from Andhra Pradesh’s Gooty, and filed a case of 354c(Voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. Narayana runs a naturopathy and acupuncture clinic at Bengaluru’s Mathikere. Previously, he worked as a commercial manager at a private company in Marathahalli, said the publication.

