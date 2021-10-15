After Ayudha Puja, Mysuru royal family to take part in Jambu Savari today

After performing the Ayudha Puja at the Amba Vilas palace grounds on Thursday, the Mysuru royal family will worship Goddess Chamundeshwari on Friday as part of the Dussehra festivities, which have been restricted by the Karnataka government in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Jambu Savari or an elephant procession will be taken out on Friday and the central attraction on this occasion will be the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, which will be placed on a golden howdah on the top of a decorated tusker, the ETV Bharat reported. The idol will be first worshipped by the royal couple and other invitees and will be then taken out in procession, it said. According to the Karnataka government, only 500 people will be allowed to participate in the Jambu Savari.

The Ayudha Puja rituals started at 5.30am on Thursday and were performed by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Royal Family, according to the ETV Bharat report. It is a part of the Dussehra festivities, which started on October 7 and will end on October 15 (Friday).

Ayudha Puja is a day when people clean and worship the instruments they use such as tools, weapons, machines etc. The instruments may also induce cars, buses, computers.

Wadiyar on Thursday donned a royal traditional sherwani with gold jewellery.

The ETV Bharat report added that apart from worshipping royal arms and emblems, Wadiyar also worshipped the elephant, cow, horse and his personal automobiles at the Mysuru Palace. The animals and automobiles were then taken to the Kodi Someshwara Temple along with other Dasara elephants, the report said.

This year too, locals did not witness the ritual cultural programmes organised at the palace due to Covid-19.