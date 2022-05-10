After UP, Karnataka will implement SC order on loudspeakers, says Bommai

After Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik sounded the bugle against loudspeakers at mosques Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has that the state government will ensure to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of loudspeakers in public places in a cordial manner.

He has given directions for strict implementation of the order regarding use of loudspeakers at mosques for 'azaan' even as some Hindu groups launched a campaign against its use across the state early morning.

"The Supreme Court has issued an order on the use of loudspeakers in public places, the then State government too had in 2002 issued an order in this regard. Action would be taken to implement it in a cordial manner," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister spoke to media persons on the issue after chairing a meeting of CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and at a programme organised by Gayathri Peetha Mutt.

"There is a Supreme Court order on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Union government has issued an order in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board," he added.

The order clearly specified the places and decibel levels for use of loudspeakers in public places. "In 2002, the Karnataka government issued an order to implement this order. We have decided to implement the Supreme Court order, the orders of the Union and State governments in this regard," Bommai explained.

On instructions to implement the order, he said, "The onus of implementing the order lies with police officers of the rank of Deputy SP in their respective areas. The order specifies details on various aspects of the issue like whether the loudspeakers are used all through the year, and the need to obtain clearance for this. Suitable guidelines would be issued to enforce the order."

"No one should take the law into their hands while implementing the order. Everyone should obey the order. It would resolve all the issues. It is being followed in many states including Uttar Pradesh," he further stated.

Congress' deputy leader in the Assembly U T Khader, who led the delegation to meet the chief minister, maintained that the noise pollution issue should not be linked to any religion or community, and the government should formulate rules to implement the court orders, which everyone should abide by. Congress legislators N A Haris, Naseer Ahmed and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain were part of the delegation.

Earlier in the day, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and other devotional songs were played at temples in different parts of the state as part of a campaign by Hindu groups, including Sri Rama Sene, alleging failure on part of the government to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques. Recorded versions or bhajans being recited by those present at the temples were played out at around 5 am to counter the morning azaan being recited on the loudspeakers

