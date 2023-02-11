Aircrafts take rehearsals ahead of Aero India Show in Bengaluru. Watch

The Aero India show is all set to begin at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air station on February 13 and rehearsals have begun for this five-day air show in the tech capital. Defense officials and aviation enthusiasts across the country are expected to show up at the Aero India show-2023.

The news agency ANI tweeted the visuals from rehearsal sessions and wrote, “Karnataka: Rehearsals underway for air show Aero India-2023 that is to be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17. The show would be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.”

Ahead of the air show, flights are partially cancelled and delayed at the Kempegowda International Airport. Between February 8 and 11, the flights will be suspended from 9am to 12 pm and 2pm to 5pm due to the rehearsals at Yelahanka air force station. On February 13, the flights will be suspended from 9am to 12pm. On February 14 and 15, the flights will be suspended from 12pm to 2.30pm. On February 16 and 17, flights will be suspended from 9.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm.

Last week, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) announced a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food around 10km radius of the venue. However, the civic body later relaxed the curbs on non-vegetarian food and allowed the restaurants to sell chicken, fish and meat. However, the ban on the sale of and slaughtering of chicken, fish and meat remained unchanged.

