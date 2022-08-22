Akasa Air to operate 2 flights daily on Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, is set to operate flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai twice every day, following the rise in demand. The recently launched airline earlier operated a Kochi flight from Bengaluru. On its Twitter handle, the budget carrier wrote: “Flying twice daily between #Bengaluru and #Mumbai, starting today! We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities. (Sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akasa Air currently operates from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Mumbai cities and revealed their future plans to expand their network in all cities of the country.

The first Akasa Air flight was operated between Mumbai – Ahmedabad and it took off on August 7 this year. On August 12, it also began operations from Bengaluru to Kochi. The latest flight services between Bengaluru and Mumbai are expected to ease the travel of frequent flyers between the financial capital and the IT capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the aircraft company also said that they will be launching commercial operations soon with two new Boeing 737 max aircrafts. While one of the aircraft is already delivered, the other one is expected to arrive later this month. The airline is also reportedly ordering a greater number of aircrafts to run services between multiple cities.

Akasa Air was backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who recently died following a spell of ill health. The airline was also said to be Jhunjhunwala’s dream project and he even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months before the launch. In July this year, the airline was granted the Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.