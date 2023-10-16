The Bengaluru police on Sunday saved the life of a seven-year-old girl by facilitating a green corridor for the live heart transplant. In just 13 minutes and 7 seconds, the ambulance carrying the live heart reached Sparsh hospital in RR Nagar from Seshadripuram, covering the distance of 14 kilometers.

Ambulance carrying live heart in Bengaluru covers 14 kms in 13 minutes. Details

According to reports, a seven-year-old girl was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart-related disease which will eventually lead to heart failure. The girl’s elder sister who was also diagnosed with the same disease had passed away in 2019, and the parents were really trying to save their younger child.

The health of the girl had reportedly deteriorated even after getting treatment and the parents registered for the heart transplant in November last year. However, they managed to find a suitable donor and the doctors decided to proceed with the heart transplantation.

The Bengaluru traffic police were informed about the case and a request was submitted to provide a green corridor between Seshadripuram and RR Nagar. On Sunday, the traffic police managed the traffic movements for this exercise and the ambulance carrying the live heart successfully reached hospital on time.

In a similar incident during March last year, a live heart was transported from Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru in just two hours after a green corridor was provided.

