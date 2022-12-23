Anti-encroachment drive resumed in Bengaluru, 6 constructions removed

Bengaluru’s civic body – Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - resumed the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday at the city's Mahadevapura zone. After conducting a survey, the BBMP removed six encroachments in Munnekollal and Shantiniketan layout areas, said the civic body.

According to BBMP’s statement, the officials have identified 142 constructions that were built on stormwater drains out of which 131 are expected to be cleared in this phase of the anti-encroachment drive. “Out of 142 encroachments that are yet to be cleared, 11 are court-related. Survey work is being carried out in connection with the eviction of 131 encroachments, and necessary steps are being taken to carry out the eviction of storm water drain encroachments,” said the statement.

However, on Thursday, BBMP demolished two buildings, three sheds and one compound wall that were allegedly built on the stormwater drains in the Mahadevapura zone.

BBMP also stated that in 2015-16, the civic body had identified 2,671 encroachments and claimed that 2,073 encroachments have already been removed.

After floods created havoc in parts of Bengaluru in September, the BBMP started its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding.

