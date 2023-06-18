A shuttle bus at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport carrying around 17 passengers crashed into a pole on Sunday morning. The accident left at least 10 people injured including a child, who were on board.

At least 10 injured in a shuttle bus accident at Bengaluru airport. (Picture for representation)

According to reports, the shuttle bus which is operating between T1 and T2 of Bengaluru airport crashed into a pole at around 5 am on Sunday. Two members from the cabin crew were also in the bus and the airport officials immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. However, there is no loss of life and the injuries are said to be minor.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have registered a case and initiated a probe on the accident. Few reports also suggested that the driver might have slept during the drive, which led to the accident in the early morning.

The Bengaluru airport authorities have started a shuttle bus service between the T1 and newly launched T2 which is less than a kilometer distance. The terminal 2 has been active as most domestic airlines started operating from the brand-new terminal in Bengaluru airport. From September 1, the international operations will be shifted to the new terminal 2 and all domestic airlines will be handled by the old terminal.

