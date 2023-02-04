Aussie family misses flight after passports go missing at Bengaluru airport: Report

An Australian family were forced to drop their plans of going back home after their passports and phones were lost in the pre-departure security check at the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The family have been identified as Dr Ramesh Nayak, his wife and their two children, The Times of India reported. They had flown to India to visit their family in Karnataka's Mangaluru and Tumakuru after a four-year gap.

They were supposed to fly back to Australia on January 22 on a SriLankan Airlines flight, which flies to Melbourne via Colombo. However, the delay caused after their passports went missing resulted in them missing their flight. The family had to buy new tickets for a flight on January 26, which cost them an additional ₹6.6 lakh.

The Nayak family had reportedly kept all of their passports, a wallet and mobile phone in a tray, which went missing during security check by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bengaluru airport. CISF officials found the missing passports an hour and half later and said they “got stuck” after scanning, by which time, their flight had taken off.

Another passenger had placed an empty tray on top of the one that had the Nayak family's belongings, which caused the chaos, officials from the CISF told the publication. The family said they intend to take CISF to court as they caused financial loss and hardship to them.

Dr Nayak said CISF staff were “very callous” in attending to their situation. “Without any sense of responsibility or remorse, the CISF officials casually told us to leave the area as we had got our belongings,” he told the publication. The family flew to Australia on January 26.