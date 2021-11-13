Australian, Israeli PMs to attend Bengaluru tech summit

Israel prime minister Naftali Bennett and his Australia counterpart Scott Morrison will be part of delegates who are expected to attend the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, the Karnataka government announced on Friday.

The three-day event, starting on November 17, will be inaugurated by Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

It is expecting participation of 300 speakers, 5,000 start-up attendees, over 300 exhibitors, more than 20,000 business attendees and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts from over 30 countries, according to the state Information Technology and Biotechnology department.

“With the theme, ‘Driving the Next’, the summit will highlight how technology, innovation and collaboration can shape the post-pandemic world. Multi-lateral collaboration between countries can significantly catalyse development. Through the Global Innovation Alliance program, we have created a platform for all our GIA country partners and Industry stakeholders to come together and collaborate and promote innovation. Karnataka has expanded the State’s innovation ecosystem Beyond Bengaluru, and we would like to encourage and welcome all GIA partners to explore other cities in the state,” CN Ashwath Narayan, minister for IT, BT and S&T, said in a statement on Friday.

The BTS is also expected to showcase the growing relationship between India and the US.

Australian consul general for south India Sarah Kirlew announced that Morrison will lead Australia’s delegation to the BTS.