Avarebele Mela is back: What is this Bengaluru food fest about?

Bengaluru’s popular food festival ‘Avarebele Mela’ is back and this year the organizers announced that it will be conducted between January 5 and 9. This winter food fest will be hosted at Basavangudi’s National college grounds and many foodies including the food bloggers are expected to show up in this annual ‘Avarebele Mela’

What is Avarebele Mela?

Avarekai is a Kannada name for Hyacinth bean which is largely cultivated in Karnataka during the winters. The seasonal bean is used in many south Indian delicacies such as Idli, Vada, Uthappam, Bisi Bele Bath, Rasam and many more items.

Inspired by south Bengaluru’s iconic Kadlekai Parishe, the management of VV Puram’s Shree Vasavi Condiments had started the Avarebele Mela in 2000. In this themed food fest, all the dishes are centered around the Avarekai and over 100 dishes are expected to make it into the menu this year. Not just the south Indian dishes but this seasonal veggie will also be included in Chinese dishes such as Chow Mein and even the fried rice at the food fest. Snacks like Avarebele Chikki, Avarebele Halwa are among the popular items in the list. In Avarebele Mela, the beans are directly sourced from the farmers without any middlemen involved

This year, the organizers are also introducing a special sweet called ‘Appu Special,’ a tribute to the late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.

