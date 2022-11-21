Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Kadlekai Parishe' begins in Bengaluru. What is it all about?

'Kadlekai Parishe' begins in Bengaluru. What is it all about?

Published on Nov 21, 2022 12:19 PM IST

The annual fair was halted for the last two years due to the pandemic, and this year, the fair is set to be held in a grand manner.

Kadlekai Parishe begins in Bengaluru on Sunday night. (Twitter/rajeevgowda)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the popular ‘Kadlekai Parishe’, a groundnut fair in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi on Sunday. The annual fair was halted for the last two years due to the pandemic, and this year, the fair is set to be held in a grand manner.

What is ‘Kadlekai Parishe?’

Every year, the Kadlekai Parishe is organised in the opposite lane of the famous Bull temple in Basavanagudi. During the fair, the groundnut farmers from all over the state - and even from neighboring areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - bring the bags of groundnuts to sell them in the fair. Several thousands of residents from Bengaluru hop into the Kadlekai Parishe to buy the groundnuts and experience the cultural exchange. The groundnut fair is usually organised for a day but it extends till the farmers sell their stock of groundnuts.

‘Kadlekai Parishe’ also holds an interesting story behind its origin. Few centuries ago, the groundnut farmers in Karnataka’s Sunkenahalli, Mavalli, Dasarahalli and Hosakerehalli villages suffered huge losses after a bull rushed into their farms and destroyed the entire crop. To get rid of the bull, then Bengaluru’s king Kempegowda constructed a massive Basava(Nandi) temple at Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi and from then it has been a ritual for groundnut farmers to offer prayers at the temple with their first harvest. The Kadlekai Parishe takes place on the last Monday of the sacred month of Karthika Masa every year.

Kadlekai Parishe has always been a cultural spot, especially for photographers in Bengaluru who capture the picturesque sacks of groundnuts arranged on Basavanagudi roads.

