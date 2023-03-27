Bajrang Dal members detained for disrupting Holi celebrations: Mangaluru police

Mangaluru police detained sixmembers of Bajrang Dal for allegedly disrupting a Holi celebration on Sunday, officials said, adding that they were released later.

Police said that the neighbours called the nearest Kankanadipolice station, alleging disturbance of public peace. Following this, Bajrang Dal workers barged into the venue and tore the banners along with the pandal. (HT Archive)

According to the police, a Holi party was organised at Maroli under Kankanady police station limits on Sunday called the ‘Rang De Barsa’.

The organisers had DJ sound systems. Several boys and girls participated by paying entry fees, police said.

Police further said that the neighbours called the nearest Kankanadipolice station, alleging disturbance of public peace. Following this, Bajrang Dal workers barged into the venue and tore the banners along with the pandal. The outfit members also tried to assault the organisers when they tried to stop them, police officials said.

Bajrang Dal workers alleged that the boys of other communities and Hindu girls participated and threw coloured water at each other at the party.

They said that the participants behaved obscenely with DJ music.

“The outfit members removed all the equipment and decoration, alleging that it is not right for young women to celebrate Holi with youths of another community,” a Bajrang Dal member said.

However, the organisers denied the allegation and tried to pacify the situation.

“An event management company organised a Holi celebration in the name of Rang De Bursa at a public ground in Maroli. It was also publicised with banners and flexes. But no permission was taken by any authorities for the party, and loudspeakers disturbed residents nearby,” Purushotham Hegde, a resident, said.

Soon after the entry of Bajrang Dal workers, the boys and girls fled the scene, according to eyewitnesses. “Nearly 15 girls and 25 boys participated in the event. The police rushed to the spot and took a few Bajrang Dal workers into custody,” an eyewitness added.

“Following an oral complaint by organisers, we rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” Kankanady police inspector B Prakash said.

He said that the party was organised in a public parking place and no permission was taken by the organisers.

Police later registered a case against the 6 Bajrang Dal workers in connection with disrupting celebrations. They have been identified as Ganesh, Jai prashanth, Akshay, Chirag, Mithun and Baka Chandra, he said