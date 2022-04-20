Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Ban RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP along with PFI: Congress leader
bengaluru news

Ban RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP along with PFI: Congress leader

Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India (PFI).
Former Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 03:35 PM IST
PTI |

Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil on Wednesday demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). 

The former Home Minister of Karnataka said the Congress will fully support, if the BJP government takes a decision to ban such communal outfits. "There are reports that the central government is planning to ban PFI, let them do it immediately, ban SDPI also, our support is there. 

Along with that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Ram Sena should also be banned," Patil Said. Speaking to reporters here, he said all those organisations involved in communal activities should be banned "... ban AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) also, we don't have any reservations, let it get cleared at once, by doing so showcase your (BJP govt) strong will.... Congress party will fully support," he added. 

Responding to a question on recent violence in Hubballi, Patil said no one is above the law and should take law into their hands, and those guilty must be arrested and merciless action should be taken against them. He further said innocents should not be harassed in connection with the case. 

RELATED STORIES

A mob allegedly went on a rampage, during the early hours on Sunday, damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injuring some police officers on duty over a social media post. According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
politics karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP