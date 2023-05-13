Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bangalore Central election 2023 results for CV Raman Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamrajpet

bengaluru news
Updated on May 13, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Check out Bangalore Central election 2023 results for CV Raman Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamrajpet, Mahadevapura, Sarvagnanagar

The high-stakes Karnataka assembly elections concluded on May 10.
ByTrisha Sengupta

Bangalore Central election 2023 results: The voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly was conducted on May 10.  Karnataka has 28 seats in the Lok Sabha and 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha. Bangalore Central constituency constitutes Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamrajpet, and Mahadevapura seats.

In the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party’s PC Mohan defeated Indian National Congress' Rizwan Arshad by a margin of over 70,000 votes. Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj also contested for the Bangalore Central constituency as an independent candidate. However, he faced defeat in his maiden elections.

Counting begins for Assembly elections 2023:

SeatsCandidateLeading Margin
SarvagnanagarKELACHANDRA JOSEPH GEORGE (INC)52698
CV Raman NagarS Raghu15704
Shivaji NagarRIZWAN ARSHAD (INC)24391
Shanti NagarN. A. HARIS (INA)561
Gandhi NagarDINESH GUNDU RAO (INC)900
Rajaji NagarS.SURESH KUMAR (BJP)6440
ChamrajpetB. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan (INC)53707
MahadevapuraMANJULA S (BJP)23910

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:44 PM

    INC's DINESH GUNDU RAO is leading from Gandhi Nagar, BJP's SAPTHAGIRI GOWDA A R is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:18 AM

    Kelachandra Joseph George of Indian National Congress from is leading with 65734 votes from Sarvagnanagar. Bharatiya Janata Party's Padmanabha Reddy and Mohammad Mustafa from Janata Dal (Secular) are trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 09:50 AM

    S Raghu from Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with a margin of 561 votes from C.V. Raman Nagar. INC’s Anand Kumar S is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 09:01 AM

    B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan from Indian National Congress is leading with 2079 votes from Chamrajpet. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhaskar Rao is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:10 AM

    Bangalore Central area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Bangalore Central area constituencies -  Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamrajpet, and Mahadevapura seats.

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 06:43 PM

    Bangalore Central Election Result: Counting on May 13

karnataka assembly election karnataka election karnataka
