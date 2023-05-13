Bangalore North election 2023 results: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bangalore North constituency constitutes - KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, and Pulakeshinagar seats.

In 2018 K R Pura was won by B.A.Basavaraja INC who secured 135404 votes. Congress' Krishna Byregowda is the sitting MLA from Byatarayanapura constituency, who secured 1,14,964 votes. In 2018, S.T Somashekhar won Yeshvanthapura constituency in 2018 and secured 115273 votes. Dasarahalli constituency was won by R.Manjunatha in 2018 from JD(S) who secured 94044 votes. Mahalakshmi Layout wemt to K. Gopalaiah in 2018 from JD(S). Hebbal was won by Suresh B S in 2018 from INC who secured 74453 votes. R. Akhanda Srinivasamurthy won Pulakeshinagar in 2018 who secured 97574 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 is underway.