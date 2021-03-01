IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
bengaluru news

Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition

Shoba Narayan relates how she finally rolled up her sleeves and decided to wade into that murky territory usually ruled by the ubiquitous Indian grandmother—bargaining
READ FULL STORY
By Shoba Narayan
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST

The thought occurred as I eyed a stunning silver dinner set in a jewellery store on Commercial Street in central Bengaluru—plates, tumblers, katoris, the works.

The slight smile on the wizened shopkeeper’s face suggested that he was willing to bargain. But where to begin? Middle age brings many challenges: home, job, mortgage and the realisation that you can actually learn something from your parents. So I walked out of the store and called my mother.

“Ma, teach me how to bargain,” I said plaintively.

“My dearest child,” cooed my mother. “I knew you would see sense.”

When she heard I was contemplating buying silver, she promptly passed the baton to a specialist. “Call Lily aunty,” she commanded. I come from a long line of bargaining women, who can, with one eye, take apart an object and drive the shopkeeper to tears with the other. In spite of this, or perhaps because I have watched them haggle down the price of everything from a teak dining table to a tamatar (tomato), I have been an awkward and sniffy bargainer—scolding my mother and aunts for being cheapskates.

Also Read | India’s first hearing impaired female biker: I may not hear it, but I feel the wind

All of last year, thanks to Covid-19, I took refuge online, buying Jai Hind pens, Agra dal moth, Amritsari achar, Hyderabadi lac bangles, beta-blockers, stinky cheese, equally stinky Ayurvedic oils and neti pots without speaking to a single human being. Bargaining was so last century, I thought.

Then I saw the silver dinner set. Bengaluru, these days, behaves like Covid-19 was a dream, or at least a mirage. People still wear the requisite mask like it is a beard. But walk down Commercial Street, Brigade Road, Avenue Road or any of the thoroughfares that dot this city, and you will feel like you are in a mela.

Commercial Street is no different. As the saying goes in Bengaluru, “You can buy everything except your parents here.”

At this large jewellery store that shall remain nameless, people were crowding around the counters, buying gold and silver for the 2,000-people weddings that were beginning to take place in Palace Grounds. Lily aunty, with her penchant for precious metals, would fit right in.

Lily aunty is from the Konkan coast. She has light green eyes, brown hair and light skin. For decades, the family gossip was that Lily aunty was half-French. But Lily aunty had one trait that endeared herself to all her jealous sisters-in-law: she was a killer bargainer. It wasn’t any one thing she did. It was who she was.

Bargaining, like flirtation, is more attitude than technique, more style than skill. There are no set steps that you can follow. Instead, it is about being playful, irreverent, even sexy—channelling your inner Helen or Rekha—in Khoobsurat, not Umrao Jaan. You have to flatter and charm, tease and cajole—all the qualities that had been drummed out of me by a year of sheltering in place thanks to Covid-19.

So we went, Lily aunty and I, to hobnob with the wedding shoppers. Fortified by a Maddur vada from Woody’s and some hot jalebis from Santhanam Sweets down the road, we arrived at one of the most famous names in jewellery in Bengaluru.

“Remember, just because he says the silver plate costs 10,000 doesn’t make it so,” said Lily aunty with perverse but compelling logic. “To you, the silver plate may be worth 100. To you, a single scoop of badam halwa from Asha Sweets in Malleshwaram may be worth more than all the silver in his shop.”

“Or a benne dosai from CTR (Central Tiffin Room) in Malleshwaram,” I added, feeling more hungry by the minute.

“In other words, it is all a question of perceived value,” chimed in her husband, Rao uncle, the economics professor who was the designated driver, or in this case, given how crowded the area was, the designated “parker” of the car.

Lily aunty looked at him like he had sprouted two heads. “What do men know of these matters?” she said, dismissively. Most men are famously bad bargainers. They don’t have the sense of entitlement of a Gujarati grandmother or the swagger of a Punjabi matron, both of whom can—without wincing—ask for something at a price that will put the merchant out of business.

South Indians like Lily aunty and my mom fake ferocity and have a flair for insults—all delivered with a saccharine sweet smile—what I call the sexy rowdy approach—like Rajinikanth. But really, there is no rule book. I know Mathur women who flirt their way to a good deal. Their Lucknowi counterparts submerge a salesman under an ocean of polite flattery. Uninformed, unformed novices like me on the other hand, gloat when we get a car salesman to knock 1,000 off the 3,49,999 sticker price—instead of offering 1,000 for the car, as any self-respecting Indian grandmother would.

“Lily aunty, go easy,” I said as we entered the store. “I live in this area. I don’t want to be thrown out of the store, or worse, blacklisted by all the shopkeepers of Commercial Street.”

“First rule of bargaining: keep an open mind,” said aunty sagely. “The world, my dear, is full of possibilities.”

With that cryptic statement, she sailed into the store in a cloud of imitation Dior perfume, jangling bangles, French chiffon, clutching a homemade pink potli bag.

I bent my head from side to side like wrestlers do before a fight. And then I walked in to the arena. You won’t believe what happened. Read on in my next column.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
bengaluru news

Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition

By Shoba Narayan
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Shoba Narayan relates how she finally rolled up her sleeves and decided to wade into that murky territory usually ruled by the ubiquitous Indian grandmother—bargaining
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
bengaluru news

Puneeth Rajkumar: Soon, we will have Kannada web shows as well

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The actor weighs in on the cinema vs OTT debate, says the prospects are exciting and one has to go with the flow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of 1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Senior citizens, those with comorbidities to be jabbed from March 1

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
People aged 60 years and above and those between 45-59 years suffering from specific comorbidities, supported by a certificate by a registered medical practitioner, will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
bengaluru news

Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Actor Asha Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her first film and feels, it is a nice way to give back to her own people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka intensifies Covid-19 testing after 3 new clusters in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • The new cases were reported in three clusters at Agragami College, Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news

Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The deaths of 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi on January 26 were the latest in the list of people who died because of manual scavenging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
bengaluru news

Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Noting the other changes in the Kannada film industry, actor Rahul Dev says it is a fast growing market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Mural on BBMP building lauds sanitation staff as they protest for better wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha has been protesting demanding equal pay for equal work and minimum wages of 30,000 for all workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Sharath B Gowda, son of senior BJP MP, extends support to Congress in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Sharath unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BJP ticket in Hosakote against N Nagaraju (MTB) of the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Prime accused in Karnataka quarry blast case arrested in Tamil Nadu

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:57 PM IST
GS Nagaraja, the accused, who is also a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had been on the run since the blast
READ FULL STORY
Close
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
bengaluru news

WhatsApp used to coordinate riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli: NIA charge sheet

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • A WhatsApp group comprising more than 100 members had instigated people to assemble in front of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
bengaluru news

Karnataka's Brahmin board to start calls for intra-caste unions soon

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Incentivising of intra-community marriage goes against govt’s goals of social equality, say experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.(Reuters FILE)
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.(Reuters FILE)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru airport installs disabled aircraft recovery kit

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The kit, with multiple components, and customised for the Bengaluru airport's requirement, includes ground preparation tools, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, and all other associated aspects of both narrow- and wide-body aircraft, BIAL said in the release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals(Reuters)
Mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Karnataka govt to use new tech to survey mineral reserves: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The previous governments used old technology to survey the mineral reserves. We will use the latest technology and this will help get accurate information, Nirani was quoted as saying in an official press release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac