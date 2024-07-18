Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 23.54 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 21.87 °C Overcast clouds July 21, 2024 24.54 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 25.08 °C Overcast clouds July 23, 2024 24.69 °C Overcast clouds July 24, 2024 24.19 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 22.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 18, 2024, is 20.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.22 °C and 21.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 23.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

