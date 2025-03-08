Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 8, 2025, is 27.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.25 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 34.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 9, 2025 27.45 Broken clouds March 10, 2025 30.62 Broken clouds March 11, 2025 30.21 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 30.53 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 30.12 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 31.72 Few clouds March 15, 2025 31.27 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.36 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.62 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.95 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.45 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.77 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



