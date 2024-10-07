Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.29 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 8, 2024 26.25 °C Moderate rain October 9, 2024 26.71 °C Moderate rain October 10, 2024 26.38 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 26.5 °C Light rain October 12, 2024 24.63 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 23.91 °C Light rain October 14, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 7, 2024, is 25.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.29 °C and 28.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.6 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 121.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

