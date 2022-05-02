#BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding
- Citizenry in garden city Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as the city cooled down once again, this time with lightening and hailstorms amid record-breaking heatwaves in north India.
Even as northwest and central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city.
Underpasses also flooded, with the Okalipuram underpass completely blocked by water, leading to traffic interruption for almost three hours. Other areas of Bengaluru including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli also saw waterlogging and flooding.
Residents observed significantly loud thunders and lightning, which caused power interruptions in many parts of the city. A total of 32 electric poles had fallen in the Chandapura division, 12 poles were damaged in K R Puram, one transformer failed in the Kengeri division and two electric poles fell in B.T.M Layout.
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has undertaken the power restoration work. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka for the next five days due to wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels.
Amid record-breaking heatwaves experienced in parts of North India, some Bengalureans thanked their stars for the chill in the city. Many residents took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the welcome rains, while some areas even got hailstorms. A user by the handle Monika Manchanda wrote, “Sorry rest of India if Bangalore is offending you right now. Having a full on rain storm.”
Another user shared a video of the hail stones that Bengaluru's Sunday showers brought.
Meanwhile, the rains brought with it the adversities as well, causing flooding and damage to electric poles, uprooting trees and much more. Foreseeing accidents due to blocked roads, the Yashavanthapura traffic police station's official Twitter account tweeted: "Good evening Bengaluru....The sound (language) of Rain is the same as the duty of Traffic cops...There is no need for translation/explanation. We will be present at all junctions to ensure that your journey is as smooth as possible. Be careful when driving/Riding"
Bengaluru's summer showers have taken a couple of lives this year, from road accidents due to waterlogging to electrocution from wires in stagnant water.
Murder Most Foul: Bengaluru woman stabs husband to death, blames robbers
The Yeshwanthpur Police in Bengaluru arrested a woman on Saturday who allegedly murdered Rani's husband and then cooked up an elaborate robbery story so she could live with her boyfriend. The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy and seven-year-old son. Shankar was declared dead on arrival while Dilli Rani had cuts on her hand. The police are currently on the lookout for her boyfriend who is absconding.
Maoist insurgency now confined to 10 Bihar districts
In December 2021, the Centre declared Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, and East Champaran districts as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free districts. Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Sheohar were earlier removed from the list of LWE-affected districts. The Maoist insurgency is now limited to 10 districts of Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran.
Large gatherings banned in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar near Delhi over Covid
Large gatherings have been banned in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is close to Delhi, to control the spread of coronavirus, with the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). With the fresh curbs, more than four people cannot gather in a public place. The distsrict is a part of the NCR region and includes Noida, Dadri and Jewar.
In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer. "Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3) in most parts of Karnataka
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting, will be celebrated in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the moon-sighting committee. The Karnataka moon-sighting committee said that that Eid will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday. Monday will be last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi said. On the other hand, in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.
