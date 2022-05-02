BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding

Even as northwest and central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Underpasses also flooded, with the Okalipuram underpass completely blocked by water, leading to traffic interruption for almost three hours. Other areas of Bengaluru including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli also saw waterlogging and flooding.

Residents observed significantly loud thunders and lightning, which caused power interruptions in many parts of the city. A total of 32 electric poles had fallen in the Chandapura division, 12 poles were damaged in K R Puram, one transformer failed in the Kengeri division and two electric poles fell in B.T.M Layout.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has undertaken the power restoration work. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka for the next five days due to wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels.

Amid record-breaking heatwaves experienced in parts of North India, some Bengalureans thanked their stars for the chill in the city. Many residents took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the welcome rains, while some areas even got hailstorms. A user by the handle Monika Manchanda wrote, “Sorry rest of India if Bangalore is offending you right now. Having a full on rain storm.”

Sorry rest of India if Bangalore is offending you right now. Having a full on rain storm. ???? pic.twitter.com/DbEvx94zou — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼?🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) May 1, 2022

Another user shared a video of the hail stones that Bengaluru's Sunday showers brought.

Meanwhile, the rains brought with it the adversities as well, causing flooding and damage to electric poles, uprooting trees and much more. Foreseeing accidents due to blocked roads, the Yashavanthapura traffic police station's official Twitter account tweeted: "Good evening Bengaluru....The sound (language) of Rain is the same as the duty of Traffic cops...There is no need for translation/explanation. We will be present at all junctions to ensure that your journey is as smooth as possible. Be careful when driving/Riding"

Good evening Bengaluru....



'The sound (language) of Rain is the same as the duty of Traffic cops...

There is no need for translation/explanation.'



"We will be present at all junctions to ensure that your journey is as smooth as possible."



:Be careful when driving/Riding: pic.twitter.com/RT6jOVWBuH — YASHAVANTHAPURA TRAFFIC BTP (@yspuratrfps) May 1, 2022

Bengaluru's summer showers have taken a couple of lives this year, from road accidents due to waterlogging to electrocution from wires in stagnant water.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON