Bengaluru Auto-driver murdered after a bar fight

Manjunath, a resident of Doopanahalli in Domlur, was killed by two people on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a hollow cement brick near East Bengaluru’s Kodihalli junction, police told a news website.

The accused S. Madhusudan (29) and Yatish Gowda (25), fled the scene, but were arrested by the Jeevan Bhima nagar police by Tuesday afternoon. According to investigations, Manjunath had been to a bar in Doopanahalli on Monday night and partied until the bar closed.

Manjunath had allegedly had a scuffle with the two accused in the bar and was stopped by the staff, after which he went to sit in his auto and spoke obscenely in his intoxicated state.

The accused, who had moved to Bengaluru a few years ago in search for employment, then assaulted Manjunath with a stick and an iron rod they found on the road.

According to a news website, they also chased him for about 500 metres to the Kodihalli junction, where they beat him with the iron rod and tube lights and later bludgeoned him to death. The victim, who suffered severe injuries to his head, face and neck, died on the spot.

