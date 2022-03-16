Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Auto-driver murdered after a bar fight

Manjunath, an auto driver, was reportedly bludgeoned to death by two people with a cement brick in the early hours of Tuesday after a bar fight.
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:57 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Manjunath, a resident of Doopanahalli in Domlur, was killed by two people on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a hollow cement brick near East Bengaluru’s Kodihalli junction, police told a news website.

The accused S. Madhusudan (29) and Yatish Gowda (25), fled the scene, but were arrested by the Jeevan Bhima nagar police by Tuesday afternoon. According to investigations, Manjunath had been to a bar in Doopanahalli on Monday night and partied until the bar closed.

Manjunath had allegedly had a scuffle with the two accused in the bar and was stopped by the staff, after which he went to sit in his auto and spoke obscenely in his intoxicated state.

The accused, who had moved to Bengaluru a few years ago in search for employment, then assaulted Manjunath with a stick and an iron rod they found on the road.

According to a news website, they also chased him for about 500 metres to the Kodihalli junction, where they beat him with the iron rod and tube lights and later bludgeoned him to death. The victim, who suffered severe injuries to his head, face and neck, died on the spot.

Topics
murder case autorickshaw driver karnataka.
