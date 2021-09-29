Basavaraj Bommai moots Punjab-like food processing units in central Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday proposed to create a “mini-Punjab” between Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers in the central region of the state by growing a variety of horticultural crops and setting up over 100 food processing units.

"The seven to eight-lakh hectare land between Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers can be utilised for a variety of horticulture crops where over 100 food processing units can be set up. It will be like a mini-Punjab which will give jobs through growing natural horticulture crops," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing the 40th foundation day ceremony of Karnataka Media Academy virtually in Bengaluru, Bommai said Karnataka is blessed with 10 agro-climatic zones, making the state distinct from others. He explained that these zones enable Karnataka to grow a variety of crops and stressed that it is an advantage that must be utilised.

"The state is also gifted with a number of rivers flowing from west to east to other states, which must be tapped and properly utilised," Bommai said.

The Karnataka chief minister said he is planning to introduce a policy on the utilisation of the 350km-long coastline for tourism and port development soon.

"This week, we will take a decision on inland and hinterland development. When 60% of Indonesia's economy is growing due to its ports, we can also explore that possibility," Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bommai further stressed the need for improving ports and airports to boost temple, coastal and heritage tourism. He also put emphasis on technical education in high schools and promoting science and maths education in rural areas.

"The Gross State Domestic Product is contributed by 30% population which needs to be increased. In this regard, we want the people from Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Caste and minorities and their women to become skilled workers and take part in economic activities," Bommai said.

Revealing his development plan for the state Bommai said upgrading hospitals in districts, protecting the people from economically weaker sections, implementing employment-centric policy for job creation, art, culture, music and literature are his focus areas.