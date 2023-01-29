BBC documentary on PM Modi is "attempt to demonise" him: Tejasvi Surya

Hitting out at the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya said that it was just an attempt to "demonise" the PM.

"This is an attempt demonise the Prime Minister. For the past 20 years, such attempts have been made against the PM. Every time such incidents happen, the Prime Minister's followers increase," Tejasvi Surya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

In a strong rebuttal to the BBC documentary on Modi, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader.

UK's National broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Surya further hit out at the Congress party over its statement that there is no BJP leader in the state saying that there are "enough" party leaders to win the election.

"There are enough BJP leaders in every BJP booth, BJP wins on the strength of BJP karyakartha, this is BJP's secret," Surya said. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON