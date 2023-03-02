BBMP proposes the construction of new flyovers in Bengaluru. Details

In its annual budget, Bengaluru’s civic body has proposed the construction of new flyovers in Karnataka’s capital to decongest the traffic. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) also said that these new flyovers will help to ease bottlenecks and improve the traffic flow at busy junctions.

The new flyovers that are proposed in Bengaluru by BBMP

1. Flyover at Gokula road near the busy Mathikere turn. This flyover will be built at the cost of Rs. 40 crores.

2. Flyover at ORR-pipeline junction at Jalahalli. This one will cost the BBMP another Rs. 40 crores.

3. Flyover on Mekhri circle underpass at Jayamahal road, which is going to cost Rs. 65 crores to the civic body.

4. New flyover at the Sadashivanagar police station circle. It will cost Rs. 40 crores to BBMP.

Apart from these, BBMP will also deposit its contribution to National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) project at Yelahanka Raitha Santhe.

The construction of flyovers has been creating a spat between the state government and the environment activists as the rapid urbanisation is leading to the reduction of green cover in the garden city of India. The recent proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and the flyover from T Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross in Bengaluru has drawn huge criticism from the residents, fearing the rampant ecological implications. Over 40 heritage trees are likely to be axed as a part of this project.

