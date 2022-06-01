Bengaluru: 2 children injured after 7-8 stray dogs attack

Two children from north Bengaluru's AGB Layout were injured Sunday night after a pack of dogs attacked them while they were playing near their homes. The incident occurred on Hesaraghatta Road. The children have been identified as Ravi Kumar (3) and H Surya (5), both residents of AGB Layout. Dogs reportedly bit Ravi 10 times, while Surya managed to escape after two bites.

Ravi's parents, Beerappa and Chandramma, are daily wage labourers from Yadgir and were employed as construction workers. Both children were playing near the construction site together when a pack of seven to eight dogs came running down the road, reports said. They were reportedly chasing one another but started attacking Ravi and bit him.

Seeing this, Surya reportedly ran towards his house but one dog ran after him and bit him on the leg. While other dogs continued to attack Ravi, his mother Chandramma rushed outside to scare off the dogs. Beerappa and Chandramma then took Ravi to Victoria hospital, where Ravi's wounds were cleaned and he was given an injection.

The couple told reporters that Ravi was admitted in the hospital till Monday morning and that they were told to come back on the third day after the attack for another injection. The couple have now gone back to Yadgir to treat Ravi's injuries with local medicines.

Back in Bengaluru, the five-year-old child was taken to a nearby clinic.

Some reports said that there has been a spike in the number of stray dogs in residential areas of the city. Some locals have also told media that many residents feed these dogs so they keep coming back to the same areas.

Reports said these dogs have been known to chase bikers in the early hours of the day and at late nights. Some even said delivery executives have been knocked down from their bikes after being chased by the dogs. Residents have called BBMP officials regarding these issues, but their calls have reportedly not been effective.

