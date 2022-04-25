Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru: 48-year-old woman found dead after being assaulted by husband

Published on Apr 25, 2022
In another shocking tale of gender-based violence by a partner, a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being physically abused by her 55-year-old husband who proceeded to lock her in a bedroom for three hours after rendering her unconscious. 

Marappa (55) was arrested on Friday from Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura after a complaint by his 24-year-old son. The arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama in which Marappa assaulted his wife and locked the door. 

His son Girish, who filed a complaint with the police said that he had gone out at 4PM and when he returned at 6:30PM he found his mother unconscious. However, Marappa locked the door and refused to listen to neighbours or his son who begged him to open the door. 

Failing to get the door opened, Girish went and complained to the police. Only when the cops arrived did Marappa open the door and found Padma dead inside. 

According to complaint filed, Marappa had been abusing his wife for years. Girish added that his father even used a wooden stick to hit his mother. 

