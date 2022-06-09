Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru Airport now has ‘ultra-luxurious’ international and domestic lounges

Bangalore International Airport Limited has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
The lounges are named 080 Lounge. (Source: Twitter/Satyaki Raghunath)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:39 AM IST
"Aptly named 080 Lounge, the trunk dial code of Bengaluru, the luxurious world-class lounges strongly establish BLR Airport's connection and dedication to the city. Not just the name, its design aspects, including art, artisans, heritage, and flora also reflect the rich culture of the city. 

Lush greenery has been artistically incorporated throughout the lounges, reaffirming Bengaluru's reputation as the 'garden city'. Designed meticulously to meet the unique requirements of every passenger, 080 is set to leave a lasting impression of the vibrant city of Bengaluru in their minds," said an official statement.

MD and CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar said, "We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the journeys of passengers and surpass their expectations. Our customers are going to be delighted by the world-class amenities and services at the 080 lounges. We are proud to be bringing this exciting brand with unique design sensibilities, creating a truly innovative and unique space tailored to the needs of passengers."

Operated by Travel Food Services (TFS), the lounges are open for passengers who are affiliated with loyalty programs, partner airlines, and for all patrons who wish to access the services.

"Adorned with beautiful, inverted gardens, the International Lounge has well-curated spaces, each designed to cater to passengers' unique needs and allows them to relax and rejuvenate before the flight. Some of the features include an 'Entertainment pod' with an enclosed space for watching movies, a 'Wellness Zone' with therapy rooms, and a 'Quiet Lounge' with a library that awaits those who seek privacy. Conceptualised and designed to leave a lasting impression on passengers, the Domestic Lounge has well-curated spaces that offer a multitude of experiences," said the official statement.

The lounges will offer a top-notch culinary experience, ably managed by professionals led by Celebrity Chef Abhijit Saha. Both the Domestic and International departure lounges will adhere to sustainability principles as part of BIAL's long-standing commitment to a more sustainable future. Food preparations in the lounges will be done using fresh, local, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens and vegetables grown in villages near the airport.

