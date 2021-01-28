IND USA
Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show

The airport on Wednesday said it was working with airlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:08 AM IST
A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)

To ensure the smooth conduct of the Aero India Show from February 3 to 5, the Kempegowda International Airport here will partially close commercial flight operations as it would be the standby as the diversionary airport for flying display.

The airport on Wednesday said it was working with airlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours. "In order to ensure safety and pave the way for the success of the event, BLR Airport will partially close commercial flight operations and also standby as the diversionary airport for flying display during the days of practice and the main show," the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages the airport, said in a statement.

To avoid passenger inconvenience, the respective airlines will share timely communication on the change in airport operations and the revised flight timings during the Aero India show, a prestigious event recognised globally.

The BIAL said that ancillary support such as airport taxis and bus services will be aligned to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. The biennial Aero India show provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services.

