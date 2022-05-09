Bengaluru: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium wall collapses month after inauguration
A day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees and inundating several roads one of its other biggest victims was the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The roofing and structural metal frames of a gallery at the HHR building in the Bommanahalli Ward range of the stadium collapsed last night after the rain.
The stadium, built at a cost of ₹50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1.
The stadium was being built by the BBMP and the contract had been given to an Andhra-based contractor Shashikumar. Media reports suggest, that a portion of the fund was incorporated in the first two months and was estimated at about ₹4 crore.
According to reports, iron bars were seen scattered on the parking lot behind the gallery and slabs were torn by heavy wind and rain. In addition to this, a tree branch fell on the canopy, injuring an eagle that had built its nest.
Bescom sources quoted by Daily Herald claimed after heavy rain at least 375 electricity poles have been broken; 30 transformers were damaged while 398 trees and trunks were uprooted and fell on power supply lines.
Power supply has been disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalgodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagar, Puttenahalli, and HSR Layout.
-
Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta' at wedding leads to violent clash
A tribal groom wearing a 'sherwani' agroom Sundarlal'sis wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday. “The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said.
-
Bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri area, several injured
25 people have been seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus had 45 passengers on board when it collided with the divider under a flyover. According to Dr DP Krishnan,, Bangalore West Division, “About 45 passengers were on board the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore. There were no casualties in this bus accident.”
-
Hindu groups begin campaign against loudspeaker use for azan in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Hindu groups in Karnataka on Monday played devotional songs on loudspeakers as part of a campaign against what they called Bharatiya Janata Party government's inaction over the use of public address systems at mosques for the Muslim call for prayers or azan. “...the government gave notices [to mosques] which was an eyewash and drama...” He Muthalikid the use of loudspeakers at mosques has not stopped. “They are not been lowering the volume either.”
-
Several Karnataka temples play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am, ‘as a counter to Azan’
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, today morning at 5 am devotional hymns were played on loudspeakers as a plot of oneupmanship. Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
-
NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators
The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids also included a few hawala operators. The news agency further reported the raids were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places.
