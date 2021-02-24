Bengaluru bikers on a mission: Cleaning up is a joyride!

You would’ve spotted bikers vroom on their mean machines. But here’s a group of bikers who are on a mission to clean the city! Wrappers, bottles and any trash that’s spoiling the beauty of Bengaluru, gets collected in the waste bags carried by these bikers. “On one of our regular trips, my friend and I realised that most places with visitors are littered. So we picked up a few bottles, but two pairs of hands weren’t enough. The need to clean up our city made us involve more people, and in the process was born Bikers Troop Bengaluru (BTB),” says Harshith BK, founder of the biking group.

With the aim to make a difference, BTB was formed in October 2020, with 13 members and has now over 100 members with 30 regular riders who go on trips every weekend. They pick a tourist destination where they halt and clean the place. “Our maiden trip was to Skandagiri, last November, where a dozen of us cleaned up the place. More people showed interest to join the initiative, so a Facebook page was made and since then we’ve had many requests,” says Harshith, adding that the group carries their own water bottles to cut down on plastic waste.

BTB was formed in October 2020, with 13 members, and is today a 100 member strong group. (Photo: Facebook)

The initiative has found many takers in the city, as they feel that the initiative not only allows them to travel regularly but also preserve Nature at the same time. Archana Timmaraju, India’s first hearing impaired female biker, is also part of this group. She says, “I read about BTB’s clean-up ride, and got intrigued by their dedication. I believe we all need to be environmentally conscious; so I asked to be added to the group and recently went on an expedition with them. It feels incredible to be able to send out such a positive message to others!”

A long list of people have joined these social warriors, on their weekly clean-up drives. The latest drive was conducted at the area around Thottikallu Falls. Kanika P, a travel enthusiast and member of the group, says, “I’ve been travelling regularly, even during Covid-19, and did my first ride with BTB to DD Hills near Bengaluru last November. And since then I’ve joined them on all their rides. I love the vibe and humbleness of the people associated with this group, which feels like a family that is growing by the day. We now have a separate WhatsApp group called Green Troops Bengaluru, wherein we have like-minded people, who are keen to clean the city along with us.”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

