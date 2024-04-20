 Bengaluru blessed with rain for a second day, residents rejoice | Videos | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru blessed with rain for a second day, residents rejoice | Videos

ByYamini C S
Apr 20, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Bengaluru city was blessed with rain for a second day after a dry spell that lasted nearly five months long, and residents rejoiced on social media.

Bengaluru city was blessed with rain for a second day after a dry spell that lasted nearly five months long, and residents rejoiced on social media, posting videos and photos of the light showers. This is the first time South Bengaluru got rain in more than 150 days. The city witnessed some light rainfall in the northern parts of the city on Friday.

Bengaluru South witnessed its first rainfall of the year, and the first in nearly five months.(Dr B Praveena Prakash/X)
Bengaluru South witnessed its first rainfall of the year, and the first in nearly five months.(Dr B Praveena Prakash/X)

“Finally it's raining across South Bangalore!” A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of rain.

“3.00 PM Update: Thunder storm outside my window. It's been so long, so very long. Finally on a Saturday late afternoon, Rain Gods shower their blessings,” another posted.

“Since the time I’m in Bangalore, probably this is been the longest time without rain and it’s finally here,” An internet user celebrated.

Here are some other videos of Bengaluru getting relief from scorching heat and sizzling temperatures:

“Finally first rain of the year at Bellandur, Bangalore,” another resident wrote.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily bulletin noted that Dharwad, Koppala, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Haveri, Gadag, Hassan, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Belagavi districts are likely to receive rainfall between April 21 to 24.

However, April 25 and 26 will see dry weather across the state, it added.

The IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts for Saturday.

It forecasted maximum temperatures to rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the state from April 21.

