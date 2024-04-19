 Bengaluru weather update: Rain expected in city today, tomorrow after four-month-long dry spell | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru weather update: Rain expected in city today, tomorrow after four-month-long dry spell

ByYamini C S
Apr 19, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Bengaluru set to receive rainfall after 146-day dry spell, relief from scorching heat expected.

Bengaluru woke up to cloudy skies in several areas on Friday morning, indicating that the dry spell that lasted more than four months is about to finally end. Residents are about to breathe a sigh of relief from the scorching heat and sizzling temperatures in the “Garden City”, which is demanding air conditioners and coolers in households.

Bengaluru is expected to witness its first rainfall in over four months, says IMD.
Bengaluru is expected to witness its first rainfall in over four months, says IMD.

A fresh weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a few areas in Karnataka are set to receive rainfall in the coming days, i.e., from Friday till Tuesday (April 19 - 23).

They are namely, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Vijayanagara, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Ballari districts.

The department also issued a heavy rainfall warning at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka (SIK) for Friday. “Hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till April 19,” the IMD's daily bulletin read.

It also said thunderstorms along with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds - with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 Kmph - is likely at isolated places over Karnataka till April 21.

Rain forecast for Bengaluru city

For Bengaluru city, the department noted that a partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers is expect towards evening or night in the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added..

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru weather update: Rain expected in city today, tomorrow after four-month-long dry spell
